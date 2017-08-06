Speed Game Leads Tacoma To Victory

When Ian Miller joined the Rainiers two weeks ago from Double-A Arkansas, we knew he was fast. The stolen base totals alone told that story: 79-for-86 over the last one-and-a-half seasons at the Double-A level.

Last night Miller’s speed was a huge factor in Tacoma’s ninth inning victory.

Down 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Miller was set to lead off against Memphis closer Josh Lucas. He reached base right away, on a drag bunt up the first base line for a single.

Miller then immediately stole second base, putting the tying run in scoring position.

Zach Shank attempted to bunt him to third, and he laid one down. It wasn’t his best bunt; the ball went right back to the pitcher. but Lucas made a big mistake, attempting to throw Miller out at third base. Miller was too quick for that, beating the throw while Shank was safe at first.

Suddenly the Rainiers had runners at the corners with nobody out, and every opportunity to win the game.

It was over three batters later. Boog Powell singled Miller home to tie the game, Shawn O’Malley moved Shank up to third base by grounding out to the right side, and Taylor Motter singled past the drawn-in infield to score Shank and give the Rainiers the 5-4 win.

Tacoma can earn a split of the four-game series with a victory today.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to notch a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Taylor Motter singled through the drawn-in infield to bring home Zach Shank with the winning run.

Roster Moves: The Mariners called up Cody Martin to be the 26th man for today’s doubleheader in Kansas City.

Today: Memphis (73-39) at Tacoma (56-57), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.

Season Series: Memphis leads, 2-1.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (3-1, 3.21) at RHP Andrew Moore (3-2, 3.16).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 22 straight games… Ian Miller has reached safely in 14 straight games, and has hits in 13 of the 14… Taylor Motter has a nine-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in all 12 games he has played in since joining the Rainiers.

Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Aledmys Diaz has a seven-game hitting streak, and Adolis Garcia has a six-game hitting streak… Breyvic Valera is 13-for-28 with two home runs over his last six games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Lookout Landing has a look at Ian Miller ‘s impact in the ninth, with video of the key plays.

‘s impact in the ninth, with video of the key plays. Here’s the game recap from the Rainiers website.

The Mariners were rained out in Kansas City, and play a doubleheader today.

The Times has an article explaining how August trades work.

PCL Game Reports:

