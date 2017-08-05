There Goes That Storyline

Scratched!

Today was supposed to be the showdown between Marco Gonzales and Tyler O’Neill, who were just traded for one another 15 days ago.

But fate intervened.

Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez was placed on the ten-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis, and Seattle called up Gonzales to take his place. Gonzales flew to Kansas City on Friday and is ready to go for tonight’s start.

Because the Rainiers had an off day earlier this week, Tacoma is able to bump up the next two scheduled starters and won’t need a fifth man until Monday. Chase De Jong gets the nod tonight, and Andrew Moore was bumped up to Sunday.

The Tacoma coaching staff will be monitoring the weather in Kansas City today, as rain is expected. If the Mariners get rained out they’ll play a doubleheader on Sunday, which means they would add a 26th man (almost certainly a Tacoma pitcher).

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Memphis made it two straight wins to start the series, beating the Rainiers 5-4 on Friday night. Tyler O’Neill homered in the second inning, and drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth with a ground out. Tacoma had excellent relief with Cody Martin, Shae Simmons, Ryne Harper, and Thyago Vieira each pitching a scoreless inning.

Roster Moves: The Mariners had to place Felix Hernandez on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, so they called up Marco Gonzales from Tacoma.

Today: Memphis (73-38) at Tacoma (55-57), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.

Season Series: Memphis leads, 2-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Dakota Hudson (0-0, 5.14) at RHP Chase De Jong (3-6, 6.12).

This is the second Triple-A start for Hudson, who was the St. Louis Cardinals supplemental first round draft pick last year out of Mississippi State.

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 21 straight games… Ian Miller had his 12-game hitting streak end last night, but he did draw a walk… Taylor Motter has an eight-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in all 11 games he has played in since joining the Rainiers.

Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Nick Martini has a seven-game hitting streak, and Alex Mejia has a six-game hitting streak… Breyvic Valera is 11-for-24 with two home runs over his last five games… Tyler O’Neill has three homers and 12 RBI over his last six games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

