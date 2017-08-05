There Goes That Storyline

Scratched!
Today was supposed to be the showdown between Marco Gonzales and Tyler O’Neill, who were just traded for one another 15 days ago.
But fate intervened.
Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez was placed on the ten-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis, and Seattle called up Gonzales to take his place. Gonzales flew to Kansas City on Friday and is ready to go for tonight’s start.
Because the Rainiers had an off day earlier this week, Tacoma is able to bump up the next two scheduled starters and won’t need a fifth man until Monday. Chase De Jong gets the nod tonight, and Andrew Moore was bumped up to Sunday.
The Tacoma coaching staff will be monitoring the weather in Kansas City today, as rain is expected. If the Mariners get rained out they’ll play a doubleheader on Sunday, which means they would add a 26th man (almost certainly a Tacoma pitcher).
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Memphis made it two straight wins to start the series, beating the Rainiers 5-4 on Friday night. Tyler O’Neill homered in the second inning, and drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth with a ground out. Tacoma had excellent relief with Cody Martin, Shae Simmons, Ryne Harper, and Thyago Vieira each pitching a scoreless inning.
Roster Moves: The Mariners had to place Felix Hernandez on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, so they called up Marco Gonzales from Tacoma.
Today: Memphis (73-38) at Tacoma (55-57), 7:05.
Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.
Season Series: Memphis leads, 2-0.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Dakota Hudson (0-0, 5.14) at RHP Chase De Jong (3-6, 6.12).
This is the second Triple-A start for Hudson, who was the St. Louis Cardinals supplemental first round draft pick last year out of Mississippi State.
Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 21 straight games… Ian Miller had his 12-game hitting streak end last night, but he did draw a walk… Taylor Motter has an eight-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in all 11 games he has played in since joining the Rainiers.
Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Nick Martini has a seven-game hitting streak, and Alex Mejia has a six-game hitting streak… Breyvic Valera is 11-for-24 with two home runs over his last five games… Tyler O’Neill has three homers and 12 RBI over his last six games.
- Here’s the recap from the Rainiers website.
- James Paxton made it seven straight wins as the Mariners beat Kansas City on Friday night, 6-2. Three takeaways from the game.
- Former Rainiers star Stefen Romero is playing very well in Japan, and Orix just signed him to a two-year contract extension for some very nice cash.
PCL Game Reports:
- The Iowa Cubs took down Fresno, 5-4, and the newspaper story focuses on Iowa infielder Jemile Weeks.
- Reno could have moved into a first-place tie with Fresno, but the Aces lost to Nashville, 8-5. Renato Nunez hit his PCL-leading 28th home run. The Aces had a sumo suit promotion go wrong.
- Salt Lake lost at home to Colorado Springs, 4-3. The Bees lead in the Pac-South standings is down to one game.
- Albuquerque shut out Round Rock in ten innings, 1-0. Sam Howard pitched a gem for the ‘Topes.
- El Paso split a doubleheader at New Orleans.
- Omaha took down Sacramento, 4-1, and the newspaper story focuses on former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval.
- A marathon in Las Vegas ended in the 13th inning when Oklahoma City’s Edward Paredes walked the bases loaded and forced in the winning run with yet another walk.