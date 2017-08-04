Memphis Opens Series With Win

Memphis won the opening game of the series on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, using a series of soft hits to score four runs in the top of the first inning and coasting to a 10-4 victory.
We’re seeing a team on a historic run right now, and the Rainiers are going to have to try to stop it – or at least slow it down a bit – over the next three games.
Memphis has the best record in Triple-A Baseball, with a mark of 72-38. That’s 34 games over .500.
The Redbirds have been in the Pacific Coast League since 1998, and this is the first time they have ever had a twenty-game lead (!) in the standings.
Their franchise record for wins in a season is 83, and with 32 games left they appear to be a lock to surpass that mark.
Really, a 90-win season isn’t out of line. If they go 18-14 down the stretch they’ll be the first PCL team to win 90 games in a season since Tucson went 91-53 in 2006.
Memphis is 26-7 in the last 33 games, and has gone 16-5 since the All-Star break.
Let’s see if the Rainiers can cool them down a bit tonight.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Memphis struck for 17 hits in a 10-4 series-opening win at Cheney Stadium. Shawn O’Malley started a rehabilitation assignment with the Rainiers and went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. The Rainiers kept Tyler O’Neill (1-for-5) in check.
Today: Memphis (72-38) at Tacoma (55-56), 7:05.
Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.
Season Series: Memphis leads, 1-0.
Starting Pitchers: RHP John Gant (3-5, 4.19) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-4, 3.44).
Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 20 straight games… Ian Miller has hit safely in 12 straight games since coming up from Double-A Arkansas… Taylor Motter has a seven-game hitting streak.
Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Nick Martini has a six-game hitting streak, and Alex Mejia and Adonis Garcia both have five-game hitting streaks… Breyvic Valera is 10-for-19 with two home runs over his last four games.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM.
- Fresno banged out 12 hits – including three by Tony Kemp – and won at Iowa, 8-1. The Grizzlies remain in first place in the Pac-North.
- Reno edged Nashville, 4-3, and remains one game behind Fresno in the standings.
- Salt Lake lost its series opener at home to Colorado Springs, 10-6, but the Bees still lead the Pac-South by one game over Albuquerque.
- The ‘Topes got smoked in Round Rock, 6-1, as Willie Calhoun hit his first homer as a member of the Rangers organization. Calhoun likes to imitate major leaguer’s swings – while in the game.
- Mitch Atkins and Las Vegas shut out Oklahoma City, 4-0.
- Omaha welcomed PCL All-Star Raul Mondesi back to the lineup and took down Sacramento, 7-1. The story explains why Mondesi did not make it to the All-Star Game, which left Omaha as the only unrepresented team in Tacoma.
- When you leave a cake out in the rain, it gets so gross even a chihuahua won’t eat it. El Paso and New Orleans were rained out.