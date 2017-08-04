Memphis Opens Series With Win

Memphis won the opening game of the series on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, using a series of soft hits to score four runs in the top of the first inning and coasting to a 10-4 victory.

We’re seeing a team on a historic run right now, and the Rainiers are going to have to try to stop it – or at least slow it down a bit – over the next three games.

Memphis has the best record in Triple-A Baseball, with a mark of 72-38. That’s 34 games over .500.

The Redbirds have been in the Pacific Coast League since 1998, and this is the first time they have ever had a twenty-game lead (!) in the standings.

Their franchise record for wins in a season is 83, and with 32 games left they appear to be a lock to surpass that mark.

Really, a 90-win season isn’t out of line. If they go 18-14 down the stretch they’ll be the first PCL team to win 90 games in a season since Tucson went 91-53 in 2006.

Memphis is 26-7 in the last 33 games, and has gone 16-5 since the All-Star break.

Let’s see if the Rainiers can cool them down a bit tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Memphis struck for 17 hits in a 10-4 series-opening win at Cheney Stadium. Shawn O’Malley started a rehabilitation assignment with the Rainiers and went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. The Rainiers kept Tyler O’Neill (1-for-5) in check.

Today: Memphis (72-38) at Tacoma (55-56), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.

Season Series: Memphis leads, 1-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP John Gant (3-5, 4.19) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-4, 3.44).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 20 straight games… Ian Miller has hit safely in 12 straight games since coming up from Double-A Arkansas… Taylor Motter has a seven-game hitting streak.

Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Nick Martini has a six-game hitting streak, and Alex Mejia and Adonis Garcia both have five-game hitting streaks… Breyvic Valera is 10-for-19 with two home runs over his last four games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the recap of last night’s game from the Rainiers website.

The Mariners lost the opener of their crucial four-game series at Kansas City, 6-4. The M’s really need a split of this series. Three takeaways from the game.

Some PCL players appear in this week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospect Hot Sheet.

PCL Game Reports:

