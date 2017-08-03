Cheney Stadium Residency Starts Tonight

The Rainiers open their longest homestand of the season tonight at Cheney Stadium, with a 7:05 affair against Tyler O’Neill and his Memphis Redbirds.

O’Neill was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for Marco Gonzales just 13 days ago, on July 21. It currently looks like Gonzales will be facing his former team on Saturday night.

Memphis just split a four-game series in Reno, and O’Neill went 7-for-15 with two homers and 10 RBI in the series. So, yeah – he’s still hot at the plate.

The homestand will feature 12 games, starting with four against Memphis. Nashville (Oakland A’s) comes to town for four games starting on Monday, and then the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) arrive next Friday for four games to wrap up the residency.

We’ve got some unusual weather to deal with. The combination of a rare heat wave and the smoke from the Canadian forest fires have caused gray skies and high temperatures. Make sure to drink lots of fluids at the games!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The entire PCL was off yesterday. On Tuesday, the Rainiers lost in Oklahoma City, 3-1. Taylor Motter homered for the Rainiers lone run, and Danny Muno hit two doubles.

Roster Moves: Relief pitcher Evan Marshall was outrighted to Tacoma’s roster on Wednesday. He had been on the major league 60-day disabled list.

Today: Memphis (71-38) at Tacoma (55-55), 7:05.

Memphis has the best record in the PCL. The Redbirds just split a four-game series at Reno, but they won eight-of-nine prior to that and they are 15-5 since the all-star break.

Opponent Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals.

Season Series: 0-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Kevin Herget (3-1, 3.86) at RHP Christian Bergman (8-2, 4.61).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach had his 16-game hitting streak end on Tuesday, but he did draw a walk and he has reached base in 19 straight games… Ian Miller has hit safely in 11 straight games since coming up from Double-A Arkansas… Taylor Motter has a six-game hitting streak.

Look Out For: Outfielder Harrison Bader is back from a week-long big league call-up which included his first MLB hits… Nick Martini, Alex Mejia, and Adonis Garcia all have five-game hitting streaks… shortstop Aledmys Diaz was a National League All-Star as a rookie last year, but after a rather ordinary first three months of the current season the Cardinals sent him to Memphis.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The entire PCL was off yesterday. On Tuesday, Reno picked up a game on Fresno in the Pac-North and is now just one game out of first.

