Road Trip Ends Tonight

The Rainiers wrap up the eight-game road trip tonight in Oklahoma City, weather permitting. As I look out my hotel room window right now, it is very wet outside. The internet says it’s going to clear up this evening – we’ll see what happens in real life.

Tacoma can get a .500 record on the road trip and win the series in Oklahoma City with a victory tonight. That’s pretty remarkable, considering the trip started with three straight lopsided losses in Colorado Springs.

Tacoma has an off day on Wednesday (there will be no blog update), and on Thursday we start the longest homestand of the season: 12 games, with Memphis, Nashville, and Reno coming to town.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma ran into a hot prospect and lost in Oklahoma City, 3-1. Walker Buehler is considered the Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect, and he looked the part. Buehler was 96-99 on his fastball while throwing five shutout innings, striking out six. Chase De Jong had a solid start for Tacoma but took the loss.

Today: Tacoma (55-54) at Oklahoma City (57-50), 5:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Andrew Moore (3-1, 3.06) at RHP Wilmer Font (8-5, 3.61).

Good match-up today. Moore makes his first start since returning from the big leagues, while Font was the starting pitcher for the PCL in the Triple-A All-Star Game and he leads the league in strikeouts.

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has a 16-game hitting streak, and in his career he is 25-for-52 with six HR and 17 RBI in 15 games against Oklahoma City… Boog Powell returned to the lineup last night, but he went 0-for-4 and ended his 11-game hitting streak… Gordon Beckham has hit .333 since the all-star break… Ian Miller has hit safely in ten straight games.

Look Out For: Whoever is left, I guess. The Dodgers lost three key position players on trade deadline day: Willie Calhoun was the main prospect in the Yu Darvish trade, Scott Van Slyke was moved for reliever Tony Cingrani, and Mike Freeman was designated for assignment amid the roster moves.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

