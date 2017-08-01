Road Trip Ends Tonight

The Rainiers wrap up the eight-game road trip tonight in Oklahoma City, weather permitting. As I look out my hotel room window right now, it is very wet outside. The internet says it’s going to clear up this evening – we’ll see what happens in real life.
Tacoma can get a .500 record on the road trip and win the series in Oklahoma City with a victory tonight. That’s pretty remarkable, considering the trip started with three straight lopsided losses in Colorado Springs.
Tacoma has an off day on Wednesday (there will be no blog update), and on Thursday we start the longest homestand of the season: 12 games, with Memphis, Nashville, and Reno coming to town.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Tacoma ran into a hot prospect and lost in Oklahoma City, 3-1. Walker Buehler is considered the Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect, and he looked the part. Buehler was 96-99 on his fastball while throwing five shutout innings, striking out six. Chase De Jong had a solid start for Tacoma but took the loss.
Today: Tacoma (55-54) at Oklahoma City (57-50), 5:05 Pacific.
Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 2-1.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Andrew Moore (3-1, 3.06) at RHP Wilmer Font (8-5, 3.61).
Good match-up today. Moore makes his first start since returning from the big leagues, while Font was the starting pitcher for the PCL in the Triple-A All-Star Game and he leads the league in strikeouts.
Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has a 16-game hitting streak, and in his career he is 25-for-52 with six HR and 17 RBI in 15 games against Oklahoma City… Boog Powell returned to the lineup last night, but he went 0-for-4 and ended his 11-game hitting streak… Gordon Beckham has hit .333 since the all-star break… Ian Miller has hit safely in ten straight games.
Look Out For: Whoever is left, I guess. The Dodgers lost three key position players on trade deadline day: Willie Calhoun was the main prospect in the Yu Darvish trade, Scott Van Slyke was moved for reliever Tony Cingrani, and Mike Freeman was designated for assignment amid the roster moves.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- MiLB.com has a report on the Rainiers game – mostly because of Walker Buehler‘s performance.
- The Mariners climbed above the .500 mark by beating Texas in the ninth inning, 6-4. Three takeaways from the game.
- Looks like Mitch Haniger is going to be on the disabled list for about two weeks.
- Jerry Dipoto did not make any trades on deadline day.
PCL Game Reports:
- Fresno opened up a two-game lead in the Pac-North. The Grizzlies scored in the late innings to win at Omaha, 6-4. The Omaha newspaper story focuses on the unlikely back story of Storm Chasers reliever Kevin Lenik.
- Some kid named Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-6 with a double, a homer, and three RBI for Memphis in an 11-3 blasting of Reno. The Redbirds had 23 hits.
- Salt Lake ripped Nashville, 11-5, and reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Pac-South.
- Eddie Butler and Iowa shut down Albuquerque, 5-3, pushing the ‘Topes a game out of first place.
- Round Rock topped El Paso, 7-6, on Will Middlebrook‘s two-run double in the bottom of the 11th inning. El Paso has lost five straight games and is sinking in the Pac-South standings.
- Colorado Springs coasted to a 9-3 win at Las Vegas. Top prospect Amed Rosario has been called up by the Mets.
- Sacramento silenced the Baby Cakes, 3-0. Jose Flores pitched 6.2 scoreless innings to get the win.