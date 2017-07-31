Rainiers Walk Away With Win

Tacoma set a season-high by drawing ten walks in a 5-3 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday evening.

The Rainiers No. 8 and No. 9 batters in the lineup drew five of the ten walks, which I’m sure infuriated the Oklahoma City coaching staff. Zach Shank and Steven Baron really grinded out their plate appearances last night.

The victory was the third in a row for Tacoma, which has now won eight of the last 11 games. That seems hard to believe, because all three of the losses in this stretch were lopsided defeats that came consecutively in Colorado Springs. Funny how the brain works – they’ve gone 8-3 in the last 11 games, but it doesn’t feel that way because of the three blowouts.

After a disastrous start to the road trip, the Rainiers are now 3-3 on this eight-game journey. Hopefully they can keep it going tonight!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma topped Oklahoma City, 5-3. Dan Vogelbach‘s two-out, three-run double in the second inning was the key hit in the game, Danny Muno had two hits including a homer, and Thyago Vieira reached 101 mph with his fastball while collecting his second Triple-A save.

Roster Moves: Two additional moves happened prior to last night’s game: outfielder Dario Pizzano rejoined the team from Double-A Arkansas, and reliever Dean Kiekhefer was activated from the disabled list.

Today: Tacoma (55-53) at Oklahoma City (56-50), 5:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 2-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Chase De Jong (3-5, 6.34) at RHP Walker Buehler (0-1, 9.00).

Buehler is considered to be the Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect. Reportedly he throws very hard and can be very wild. This is his third Triple-A start.

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has a 15-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in 11 straight games, but he has missed the last two games with a back problem… Gordon Beckham has hit .338 since the all-star break… Ian Miller has hit safely in nine straight games.

Look Out For: Mike Freeman has gone 9-for-20 over his last six games… Willie Calhoun is one of the best hitters in the PCL. He homered in three straight games last week. He also hit two doubles in the Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium earlier this month… Edwin Rios has hit safely in nine of his last ten games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

