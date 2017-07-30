Singles Night

‘Sixteen Singles’ sounds like the name of a John Hughes movie, and it’s also how the Rainiers beat Oklahoma City last night in the series opener at Bricktown Ballpark.

Tacoma hit 16 singles and one double in a 17-hit attack, leading to a 14-9 win over the Dodgers.

Offensively, the Rainiers were sublime. Tacoma hitters were lacing base hits all around the field, they took advantage of some wildness from Oklahoma City’s pitchers (drawing seven walks), and they ran the bases well.

The other parts of the Rainiers game were not as smooth. Oklahoma City’s nine runs came on just six hits (originally just five hits; there was a controversial postgame scoring change). Tacoma was sloppy on defense, Rainiers pitchers walked five batters and hit two more, and nothing seemed to come easy when the team was in the field.

But it all added up to a win, and the Rainiers are back over the .500 mark.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma banged out 17 hits – 16 of which were singles – in a 14-9 win over Oklahoma City in the series opener on Saturday night. Ian Miller, Gordon Beckham, and Taylor Motter each had three hits.

Roster Moves: Today the Mariners called up Leonys Martin and designated D.J. Peterson for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. That leaves just eight available position players on the Rainiers roster, so somebody will be coming from Double-A Arkansas, which is currently playing in nearby Tulsa. Pitcher Cody Martin was optioned to Tacoma and is flying in tonight; hopefully he’ll arrive in time to be used at some point in this evening’s game. Finally, shortstop Tyler Smith was claimed by the Texas Rangers and optioned to Round Rock. The Mariners DFA’d him on Friday.

Today: Tacoma (54-53) at Oklahoma City (56-49), 4:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

Starting Pitchers: TBA at RHP Scott Barlow (1-2, 7.81).

As of midnight last night the Rainiers coaching staff was unsure who would start today’s game, which serves as a microcosm of the 2017 Tacoma Rainiers season as a whole.

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has a 14-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in 11 straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in ten straight games, and 16 of his last 17… Ian Miller has hit safely in eight straight games.

Look Out For: Mike Freeman has gone 8-for-16 over his last five games… Willie Calhoun is one of the best hitters in the PCL. He homered in three straight games earlier this week. He also hit two doubles in the Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium earlier this month… O’Koyea Dickson has homered three times in his last seven games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 3:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the game recap from the Oklahoma City Dodgers website.

The Mariners edged the Mets, 3-2, but lost Mitch Haniger to the disabled list after he was hit in the mouth by a pitch.

to the disabled list after he was hit in the mouth by a pitch. The Seattle Times has an update on the 13 local players who are in the major leagues.

Jerry Dipoto disagrees with a recent assessment by a national baseball writer that the Mariners are an aging team “bound to crash.”

PCL Game Reports:

