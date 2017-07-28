See Ya, Springs – On To Okie City

The Rainiers managed to salvage the final game in Colorado Springs, taking a 4-3 decision in ten innings due to some outstanding pitching.

It was kind of sad leaving that ballpark for the final time, but also somewhat lifting. Games there are so long, and so high-scoring, that they are a burden to call. But they have a lot of good people working there I’ll miss. Hopefully they’ll get a playoff run this year, and have a fun final season in 2018.

Now we move on to Oklahoma City, and face the Dodgers.

Oklahoma City second baseman Willie Calhoun was one of the eye-opening players in the Triple-A All-Star Game earlier this month, and the Rainiers need to beware of him. He’s built like Kirby Puckett and lashes line drives all over the place – including over the fence.

On to the round-up. Long travel day today, so links are limited.

Yesterday: Tacoma won its final game at Colorado Springs, 4-3, on Gordon Beckham‘s tenth inning homer. Sam Gaviglio had a strong start, allowing just one run over 5.2 innings. Jonathan Aro worked 2.1 stressed innings without allowing a run, and Dan Altavilla earned the save.

Roster Moves: Prior to Friday’s game, the Mariners called up pitchers Cody Martin and Casey Lawrence, optioned Andrew Moore to Tacoma, and designated for assignment infielder Tyler Smith. We’ll have to wait a few days to see if Smith gets picked up by another team.

Today: Tacoma (53-53) at Oklahoma City (56-48), 5:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers.

Season Series: 0-0.

Starting Pitchers: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-0, 4.50) at RHP Justin Masterson (9-4, 3.88).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has an 13-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in 11 straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in nine straight games, and 15 of his last 16… Ian Miller has hit safely in seven straight games.

Look Out For: Mike Freeman has gone 8-for-16 over his last five games… Willie Calhoun is one of the best hitters in the PCL. He homered in three straight games earlier this week. He also hit two doubles in the Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium earlier this month… O’Koyea Dickson has homered three times in his last six games.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:45 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners lost to the Mets, 7-5, as Michael Conforto homered twice in his home town.

homered twice in his home town. Ryan Divish has the story on the latest Mariners roster moves – including Andrew Moore being optioned to Tacoma.

That’s it for today due to travel – but Fresno remained one game ahead of Reno in the Pac-North, as both teams won. Reno split a four-game series at Oklahoma City, where the Rainiers open tonight.

