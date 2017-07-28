Final Night In The Springs

Here it is, the Tacoma Rainiers last game in Colorado Springs.

And after the first three games of this series, anyone rooting for the Rainiers will say “good riddance!”

The Sky Sox have crushed the Rainiers in three straight games, winning by scores of 13-4, 12-4, and 16-9.

That adds up to 41 Sky Sox runs in three games. No Tacoma starting pitcher has been able to slow them down.

This marks the first time this season the Rainiers have allowed 10+ runs in three straight games. The team had allowed 10+ runs in back-to-back games only once all season before arriving in the Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs is batting .414 as a team over the first three games, with a .500 on-base percentage. Every other batter is reaching base. At least they have only hit four homers!

Every Sky Sox batter is hitting at least .333 in this series, except for Chris Colabello – and he has a homer and four RBI.

We are seeing first-hand why the Sky Sox are 24 games over .500. They have contact hitters who take advantage of the huge outfield in this ballpark, collecting a plethora of hits.

Today is the Rainiers final game here, because they do not travel to Colorado Springs in 2018, and the franchise is relocating to San Antonio in 2019. It sure would be nice if the Rainiers could get out of here with a win.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Colorado Springs continued to score at will in this series, picking up a 16-9 win on Thursday night. Thyago Vieira pitched well in relief for Tacoma, allowing one run in 2.1 innings. Utilityman Zach Shank was pressed into duty to work the eighth inning, and he delivered a rare (for this series) shutout inning. Leonys Martin hit a grand slam for the Rainiers.

Roster Moves: I anticipate some before the game tonight.

Today: Tacoma (52-53) at Colorado Springs (63-39), 6:00 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Milwaukee Brewers.

Season Series: Sky Sox lead, 3-0.

The Rainiers swept the Sky Sox last year. They’re getting their revenge this year.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-4, 3.89) at RHP Bubba Derby (2-0, 3.09).

I know, I know. Trust me. I looked it up online and checked with multiple in-person sources. Bubba Derby is the name of a Triple-A pitcher.

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has a 12-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach also has an 12-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in ten straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in eight straight games, and 14 of his last 15… Ian Miller has hit safely in six straight games.

Look Out For: Ivan DeJesus Jr. has reached base in 42-straight games, tied for the longest in the PCL this year… Nick Noonan has a ten-game hitting streak, and he’s 6-for-15 with six RBI in this series… Kyle Wren is 6-for-12 in the series, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… we could keep going; every one of their hitters is tearing it up in this series.

Familiar Faces: Colorado Springs currently has ex-Rainiers Forrest Snow and Tom Wilhelmsen on the pitching staff.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:45 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

There is a recap of last night’s Rainiers game on MiLB.com because a Sky Sox player – Mauricio Dubon – scored five runs, which is a rare feat.

– scored five runs, which is a rare feat. The M’s have brought back an old friend, trading Steve Cishek to the Tampa Bay Rays for Erasmo Ramirez . Erasmo gives them a true long-man and a spot-starter.

to the Tampa Bay Rays for . Erasmo gives them a true long-man and a spot-starter. The Mariners were off yesterday, and host the Mets today. The Times has a story on James Paxton ‘s new cheering section, the “Maple Grove.”

‘s new cheering section, the “Maple Grove.” Fangraphs says the Mariners should go all-in for Sonny Gray .

. This week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospect Hot Sheet includes a Sky Sox (Dubon) and a kid from Puyallup ( Logan Ice ).

). I like this. Sam Miller has a fun piece on what would surprise an informed fan in 1987 about baseball in 2017. The lack of stolen bases is so true.

PCL Game Reports:

