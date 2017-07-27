Most Memorable Rainiers Game In Colorado Springs

The Tacoma Rainiers last-ever series in Colorado Springs has been very wet.

The first game of the series on Tuesday night was delayed 1 hour, 44 minutes prior to first pitch.

Yesterday we had the quick-turnaround 12:30 start (local time), and it started raining heavily in the bottom of the eighth inning. With a lopsided score of 12-4, the umpires called for the tarp – and thirty minutes later they called the game.

It’s appropriate for the Rainiers final games here to be impacted by the weather. My first-ever trip to Colorado Springs – in April of 1999 – featured a game that was suspended due to snow.

Over the years, the Rainiers have had games in Colorado Springs postponed or suspended due to rain, snow, lightning, wind, smoke from forest fires, and fog.

The fog game was incredible. It came on May 4, 2006.

The game started amid some pretty serious fog, which only thickened as the game progressed. From my spot in the broadcast booth I could not see the outfielders, and could barely make out second base. When a batter it a ball in the air, it completely disappeared from my view.

I used to cover the Rainiers games for The News Tribune back then, and this is the story I filed:

COLORADO SPRINGS – When the outfielders cannot see home plate, it’s hard to play baseball. Yesterday’s Tacoma Rainiers game at Colorado Springs was suspended due to fog in the top of the third inning, with Tacoma leading 1-0. The game will be completed when the Rainiers return to Colorado Springs, June 3-6. The fog was present at the start of the game, but it got very thick in the bottom of the second inning. Tacoma right fielder TJ Bohn said that he was unable to see the groundout the ended the second inning. “I couldn’t see anything at all. I couldn’t even see the stands,” said Bohn. Bohn was the second player to bat in the third inning. With the outfielders invisible to the naked eye, Bohn lifted a normally routine fly ball to right field. “I knew when I hit that ball that the outfielder couldn’t see anything,” said Bohn. When Bohn’s ball plopped to the grass in front of Sky Sox right fielder Jeff Baker for a single, the umpires called the teams off the field. It’s the first game to be suspended due to fog in Colorado Springs since May 25, 1993.

That is the Rainiers game in Colorado Springs which sticks out in my memory more than any other.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Colorado Springs starter Taylor Jungmann was perfect until there was one out in the sixth inning, and the Sky Sox hit like you’re supposed to in Colorado Springs, leading to a 12-4 win over Tacoma. The Rainiers have been out-scored 25-8 over the first two games of this series.

Today: Tacoma (52-52) at Colorado Springs (62-39), 5:40 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Milwaukee Brewers.

Season Series: Sky Sox lead, 2-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Christian Bergman (8-1, 3.34) at RHP Pablo Espino (4-1, 3.84).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has an 11-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach also has an 11-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in nine straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games.

Look Out For: Ivan DeJesus Jr. has reached base in 42-straight games, tied for the longest in the PCL this year… Nick Noonan has a nine-game hitting streak… Yadiel Rivera entered this series in a 1-for-33 slump, and he has gone 5-for-8 during the first two games.

Familiar Faces: Colorado Springs currently has ex-Rainiers Forrest Snow and Tom Wilhelmsen on the pitching staff.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:25 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 at 10:45 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.