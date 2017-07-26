Quick Turnaround In The Springs

After waking up at 3:30 AM for travel before enduring a 1 hour, 44 minute rain delay prior to first pitch, the Tacoma Rainiers got wiped out in Colorado Springs 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Luckily, there is no time to dwell on it.

The teams come right back and play a day game today at 11:30 AM (Pacific).

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Colorado Springs scored multiple runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to build an 11-1 lead, eventually winning 13-4. Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence was perfect for the first three innings before getting derailed in the fourth. Tacoma eventually had infielder Danny Muno on the mound in the eighth inning.

Today: Tacoma (52-51) at Colorado Springs (61-39), 11:30 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Milwaukee Brewers.

Season Series: Sky Sox lead, 1-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Chase De Jong (3-4, 5.67) at RHP Taylor Jungmann (5-1, 2.92).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has a ten-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach also has a ten-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in eight straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games.

Look Out For: Lewis Brinson is ranked as the No. 1 Brewers prospect, and he brings an 18-game hitting streak into today’s game – but he may be on his way to joining Milwaukee today… Ivan DeJesus Jr. has reached base in 41-straight games, tied for the longest in the PCL this year… Nick Noonan has an eight-game hitting streak.

Familiar Faces: Colorado Springs currently has ex-Rainiers Forrest Snow and Tom Wilhelmsen on the pitching staff.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:15 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

We won’t have any game reports during this series in Colorado Springs, since the local paper stopped covering the games when the Rockies bolted for Albuquerque. Sometimes they run a player feature, but not today.

The Mariners outlasted Boston, winning 6-5 with a 13th inning rally. They’re back at the .500 mark, but face Chris Sale today.

today. James Paxton has his own cheering section.

has his own cheering section. Mike Zunino is improving his defense behind the plate.

PCL Game Reports:

