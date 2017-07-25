Tacoma’s Final Series At Colorado Springs Starts Tonight

For what is almost certainly the final time in Tacoma franchise history, we have made it to Colorado Springs and are ready to open a four-game series here tonight.

The Sky Sox are moving to San Antonio for the 2019 season, and the Rainiers do not travel to Colorado Springs in 2018. This is Tacoma’s last trip to Security Service Field – unless these teams meet in the PCL Championship Series either this season or next.

Colorado Springs is the pinnacle of high elevation PCL baseball. The ballpark site roughly 6,400 feet above sea level, and there are often strong winds. Weather here is always a crapshoot regardless of the time of year.

I’m hoping for at least one classic ultra-high scoring game in this series, to close out the Springs in style. Maybe we can get an 18-17 score, or something like that. The day game on Wednesday feels like a possibility.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Marco Gonzalez was solid in his first start for Tacoma, delivering five shutout innings before getting touched for three runs in the sixth. He earned the win as the bullpen protected a one-run lead in the Rainiers 4-3 win. Tacoma has won five straight games, and swept Sacramento in a four-game series for the first time since 2001.

Roster Moves: Yesterday the Rainiers added infielder Taylor Motter from Seattle, and placed pitcher Dean Kiekhefer on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Today: Tacoma (52-50) at Colorado Springs (60-39), 5:40 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Milwaukee Brewers.

Season Series: 0-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Casey Lawrence (2-3, 3.44) at RHP Angel Ventura (4-2, 4.17).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has a nine-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach also has a nine-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in seven straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games.

Look Out For: Lewis Brinson is ranked as the No. 1 Brewers prospect, and he brings an 18-game hitting streak into tonight’s game. He’s reached base via hit or walk in 28 straight games… Ivan DeJesus Jr. has reached base in 40-straight games, tied for the longest in the PCL this year.

Familiar Faces: Colorado Springs currently has ex-Rainiers Forrest Snow and Tom Wilhelmsen on the pitching staff.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:25 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Times was there to see the debut of Marco Gonzales , and Ryan Divish filed a Rainiers game story.

, and Ryan Divish filed a Rainiers game story. Manager Pat Listach told the Seattle Times how he plans to use Taylor Motter.

Sorry, but that’s all of the links I have time for today due to travel – oh, Reno moved back into sole possession of first in the Pac-North, with a one-game lead over Fresno. Tacoma sits eight games back.

