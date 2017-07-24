Day Game: Rainiers Go For Sweep

Take a long lunch break and join us for some daytime baseball at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers are going for a four-game series sweep of Sacramento today.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio held Sacramento to one run over the first six innings on Sunday afternoon. they did get him for three runs in the seventh, but by that time the Rainiers had built a large lead and went on to win, 7-4. Boog Powell drove in four runs, and Danny Muno scored three. Tacoma has won four straight games.

Today: Sacramento (40-60) at Tacoma (51-50), 11:35.

Opponent Affiliation: San Francisco Giants.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 10-6.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Tyler Beede (6-7, 4.79) at LHP Marco Gonzalez (6-4, 2.90).

This is the Mariners organization debut for Gonzalez, who was just acquired from Memphis in the Tyler O’Neill trade. On the other side, Beede is ranked as a top prospect in the Giants organization.

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has an eight-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has an eight-game hitting streak… Boog Powell has hit safely in six straight games… Gordon Beckham has at least one hit in ten of his last 11 games… Tyler Smith had his string of 41 straight games at shortstop without an error end yesterday…

Look Out For: Ali Castillo has gone 12-for-28 during an eight-game hitting streak… Ryder Jones is healthy after suffering a bruised wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a big league game.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

We have a unicorn Rainiers game story in The News Tribune.

Rainiers game story in The News Tribune. The Mariners lost the game and the series to the Yankees with a 6-4 decision on Sunday. Seattle needed a split of that four-gamer.

The Mariners just can’t beat the Yankees in Seattle, John McGrath writes.

PCL Game Reports:

Travel day on Tuesday, we head to Colorado Springs for the start of an eight-game, nine-day road trip.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 7:35 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.