‘R’ Story Hits Newstands Today

The print edition of The News Tribune has a series of articles today on the Tacoma Rainiers team name and the popularity of the logo. We love the fact that the logo has gained visibility throughout the city.
There are quite a few elements to the package of stories, so here is a quick guide:
- The main story focuses on how the logo became popular, and the team’s decision to go to the ‘R’.
- Celebrities from the area are often seen wearing the ‘R’ hat.
- The change of team name from Tacoma Tigers to Rainiers in late 1994 wasn’t a popular move at the time.
For fun, the paper posted some of its stories from the time of the name change – 23 years ago.
- Columnist CR Roberts hilariously opposed the change, although his idea of the dancing beer bottle mascot has me intrigued.
- A man ahead of his time, John McGrath was in favor of the name change back in 1994.
- Art Popham was a Tacoma broadcaster who left to become a newspaper columnist (how times have changed – that’s a ridiculous idea today). He didn’t like the change.
- And they re-posted the opinions of the public, telephoned into the newspaper’s office after the name change. This is like internet commenting before there was an internet.
Kudos to The News Tribune for the story, and showing enough self deprecating humor to post the old “hot takes” that ended up being frozen.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Tacoma had great pitching from starter Christian Bergman and won its third straight game on Saturday night, beating Sacramento 4-1. Bergman allowed one run over seven innings to improve his record to 8-1, 3.34. Ian Miller and Boog Powell each had two hits.
Today: Sacramento (40-59) at Tacoma (50-50), 1:35.
Opponent Affiliation: San Francisco Giants.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 9-6.
Starting Pitchers: LHP Matt Gage (0-3, 6.38) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 3.82).
Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has an eight-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has a seven-game hitting streak… Tyler Smith has played 41 straight errorless games at shortstop, dating back two months to May 18. That doesn’t include ten error-free games in the majors with Seattle.
Look Out For: Ali Castillo has gone 11-for-24 during a seven-game hitting streak… Ryder Jones is healthy after suffering a bruised wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a big league game. He’s 3-for-8 in this series so far.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- It took ten innings, but the Mariners outlasted the New York Yankees for a 6-5 win on Saturday. Three takeaways from the game.
- In his Sunday column, Ryan Divish re-ranks the Mariners top minor league prospects.
- Emilio Pagan has solidified his hold on the Mariners long reliever job.
PCL Game Reports:
- Reno scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Colorado Springs, 12-8. The Aces remain tied with Fresno in first place in the Pac-North.
- Fresno’s A.J. Reed homered in his fourth straight game as the Grizzlies beat Round Rock, 8-7. That’s 23 wins in 27 games for Fresno.
- Kaleb Cowart homered in the bottom of the tenth inning to give Salt Lake a 4-3 victory over Albuquerque. The Bees opened up a four-game lead in the Pac-South.
- Memphis starter Matt Pierce was the winning pitcher in a 2-1 victory over Las Vegas, and Scott Blumstein was the winner in the WSOP Main Event.
- El Paso blasted Omaha, 12-6, and manager Rod Barajas said it is time for the team to make its push.
- Jen-Ho Tseng pitched Iowa to a 5-1 win over Oklahoma City, and the paper has an article on five Iowa Cubs who could be traded this week.
- That wasn’t rain, that was the tears of nine crying Baby Cakes falling from the sky. Nashville at New Orleans got rained out.