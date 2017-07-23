‘R’ Story Hits Newstands Today

The print edition of The News Tribune has a series of articles today on the Tacoma Rainiers team name and the popularity of the logo. We love the fact that the logo has gained visibility throughout the city.

There are quite a few elements to the package of stories, so here is a quick guide:

The main story focuses on how the logo became popular, and the team’s decision to go to the ‘R’.

Celebrities from the area are often seen wearing the ‘R’ hat.

The change of team name from Tacoma Tigers to Rainiers in late 1994 wasn’t a popular move at the time.

For fun, the paper posted some of its stories from the time of the name change – 23 years ago.

Kudos to The News Tribune for the story, and showing enough self deprecating humor to post the old “hot takes” that ended up being frozen.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma had great pitching from starter Christian Bergman and won its third straight game on Saturday night, beating Sacramento 4-1. Bergman allowed one run over seven innings to improve his record to 8-1, 3.34. Ian Miller and Boog Powell each had two hits.

Today: Sacramento (40-59) at Tacoma (50-50), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: San Francisco Giants.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 9-6.

Starting Pitchers: LHP Matt Gage (0-3, 6.38) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 3.82).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has an eight-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has a seven-game hitting streak… Tyler Smith has played 41 straight errorless games at shortstop, dating back two months to May 18. That doesn’t include ten error-free games in the majors with Seattle.

Look Out For: Ali Castillo has gone 11-for-24 during a seven-game hitting streak… Ryder Jones is healthy after suffering a bruised wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a big league game. He’s 3-for-8 in this series so far.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 at 8:54 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.