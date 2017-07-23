 

‘R’ Story Hits Newstands Today

The print edition of The News Tribune has a series of articles today on the Tacoma Rainiers team name and the popularity of the logo. We love the fact that the logo has gained visibility throughout the city.

There are quite a few elements to the package of stories, so here is a quick guide:

For fun, the paper posted some of its stories from the time of the name change – 23 years ago.

Kudos to The News Tribune for the story, and showing enough self deprecating humor to post the old “hot takes” that ended up being frozen.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma had great pitching from starter Christian Bergman and won its third straight game on Saturday night, beating Sacramento 4-1. Bergman allowed one run over seven innings to improve his record to 8-1, 3.34. Ian Miller and Boog Powell each had two hits.

Today: Sacramento (40-59) at Tacoma (50-50), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: San Francisco Giants.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 9-6.

Starting Pitchers: LHP Matt Gage (0-3, 6.38) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 3.82).

Hot RainiersLeonys Martin has an eight-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has a seven-game hitting streak… Tyler Smith has played 41 straight errorless games at shortstop, dating back two months to May 18. That doesn’t include ten error-free games in the majors with Seattle.

Look Out ForAli Castillo has gone 11-for-24 during a seven-game hitting streak… Ryder Jones is healthy after suffering a bruised wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a big league game. He’s 3-for-8 in this series so far.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 at 8:54 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: