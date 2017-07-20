For All Of The Marbles In Albuquerque

The Rainiers wrap up the series in Albuquerque with a day game today at Isotopes Park. First pitch is at 11:05 AM (Pacific).

With our odd schedule in 2017 (because the league went, for one year, from 144 games to 142 before dropping to the MiLB-mandated 140 games in 2018) the Rainiers are playing Albuquerque 15 times this season.

And after 14 games we are all tied, 7-7.

This one is for bragging rights. Let’s win this thing!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: We had a great pitcher’s duel in high-elevation Albuquerque on Wednesday, but the Isotopes Ryan Carpenter out-dueled Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence for a 3-1 win. Both starters were spectacular. Rainiers hitters haven’t been able to solve the lefty Carpenter, who is becoming one of the great stories in the PCL this year emerging as a top starter after posting an airline ERA (7-something) as a reliever last year.

Roster Moves: None yet today, but it is trade deadline time, so be ready.

Today: Tacoma (47-50) at Albuquerque (50-47), 11:05 AM Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Colorado Rockies.

Season Series: Tied, 7-7.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 1.93) at RHP Zach Jemiola (3-2, 6.21).

Hot Rainiers: Tyler O’Neill has slashed .320/.426/.701 over his last 26 games, with 11 homers and 25 RBI… Leonys Martin has a six-game hitting streak… Tyler Smith has played 38 straight errorless games at shortstop, dating back two months to May 18. That doesn’t include ten error-free games in the majors with Seattle.

Look Out For: Noel Cuevas, a PCL All-Star, has a 13-game hitting streak. He homered and also doubled & scored last night, a big factor in Albuquerque’s win… Mike Tauchman has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games… want to see some Not Hot? Catcher Tom Murphy is 2-for-22 with 15 strikeouts in his last six games. Yikes. (Please note that I only posted that because it seems unlikely he’ll play today, and then we are done with them for the season. Here at the blog we do fear the reverse jinx).

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 10:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

A key play in last night’s game was Albuquerque center fielder Raimel Tapia ‘s leaping grab of Tyler O’Neill ‘s drive 415 feet from home plate, after climbing a hill. The Albuquerque Journal has a story about that catch, and makes the very real point that the hill is a big home field advantage when the ‘Topes have a center fielder willing to traverse it. Tapia loves the hill.

‘s leaping grab of ‘s drive 415 feet from home plate, after climbing a hill. The Albuquerque Journal has a story about that catch, and makes the very real point that the hill is a big home field advantage when the ‘Topes have a center fielder willing to traverse it. Tapia loves the hill. James Paxton pitched the Mariners to a 4-1 win at Houston, completing a terrific road trip in which the team went 5-1. Three takeaways from the game.

pitched the Mariners to a 4-1 win at Houston, completing a terrific road trip in which the team went 5-1. Three takeaways from the game. This ten-game homestand which starts tonight will make or break the Mariners season, John McGrath writes. Keep in mind they have only six home games in August.

PCL Game Reports:

That’s it for this morning. The Rainiers fly home after today’s game and host Sacramento this weekend. See you at the park!

