Leonys Caught!

Tacoma’s Leonys Martin was caught stealing last night in Albuquerque, ending a remarkable streak.

After successfully stealing second base in the first inning, Martin had stolen 23 straight bases without being caught.

But in the ninth, the PCL’s leading base stealer was nabbed – and it came in a key situation.

Trailing 6-5 entering the ninth, Martin led off the inning by lining a single to the opposite field. Representing the tying run at first, everybody knew he was going to try to steal.

With Gordon Beckham at the plate, Albuquerque reliever Austin House made countless pickoff throws to first. Eventually he got two strikes on Beckham, and Martin took off.

Beckham swung and missed for strike three, and Isotopes catcher Dustin Garneau made a perfect throw to second, nailing Martin on a close play to complete a strike ’em out, throw ’em out double play.

That effectively ended the Rainiers comeback hopes. Tyler O’Neill grounded the next pitch to shortstop, finishing the game.

It was a terrific streak of thievery for Martin. And at least he was thrown out by a formidable foe: Garneau has nailed 45% of opposing basestealers, which is a very high percentage.

We’re playing a doubleheader today in Albuquerque. It will be two seven-inning games, starting at 3:35 (Pacific), with a half-hour break between games.

This is the makeup of the April 25th rain out in Albuquerque. It’s the final doubleheader on the Rainiers schedule – we’ll be all caught up on postponed games after this one.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Albuquerque hit three triples – including one with the bases loaded by David Dahl – and built a 6-1 lead before hanging on to beat Tacoma, 6-5. Leonys Martin and Tyler O’Neill each had three hits for Tacoma.

Roster Moves: Today the Mariners, as expected, recalled Sam Gaviglio to resume his role as the team’s fifth starting pitcher. To make room, outfielder Boog Powell was optioned to Tacoma. Boog usually reports as quickly as possible, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the Rainiers lineup tonight.

Today: Tacoma (46-48) at Albuquerque (48-46), doubleheader, 3:35 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Colorado Rockies.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 6-5.

Starting Pitchers:

G1: RHP Cody Martin (0-0, 3.47) at RHP Matt Flemer (3-6, 6.37).

(0-0, 3.47) at RHP (3-6, 6.37). G2: TBA at RHP Thad Weber (1-4, 7.00)

Tacoma will have a ‘bullpen game’ in the nightcap. Look for Jonathan Aro or Jean Machi to start it.

Hot Rainiers: Tyler Smith has back-to-back two-hit games. Yesterday he hit his sixth homer of the year – and his first one in an away game… Gordon Beckham is heating up . He’s 6-for-16 over the last four games… Tyler O’Neill has slashed .314/.427/.674 over his last 23 games, with nine homers and 22 RBI.

Look Out For: Mike Tauchman has an 11-game hitting streak, collecting 24 hits during it… Noel Cuevas, a PCL All-Star, also has an 11-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 3:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

