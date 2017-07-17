Five Games In 3.5 Days

Quick post for the travel day – alarms went off at 2:45 AM this morning to begin our final trek to Albuquerque for the season.

It will be five games in three-and-a-half days. One game tonight, doubleheader Tuesday at 3:35 (Pacific), single game Wednesday night, and then a day game on Thursday so we can fly home afterwards. The Rainiers are home this weekend, Friday-through-Monday, facing Sacramento.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Fresno completed the four-game series sweep, stunning the Rainiers 5-4 when Tyler White hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off All-Star closer Jean Machi.

Today: Tacoma (46-47) at Albuquerque (47-46), 6:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Colorado Rockies.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Christian Bergman (7-0, 2.91) at LHP Sam Howard (2-2, 5.16).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has been successful in his last 22 stolen base attempts… Gordon Beckham is heating up – he’s 5-for-11 over the last three games… Danny Muno has reached base via hit or walk in seven straight games.

Look Out For: Jordan Patterson went 8-for-17 with four homers and nine RBI in a four-game series at Las Vegas which ended yesterday… Mike Tauchman has an 11-game hitting streak, collecting 24 hits during it… Noel Cuevas, a PCL All-Star, has a ten-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has a game story on the Rainiers loss Sunday.

The Mariners won in the tenth inning and swept the Chicago White Sox on the road. Three takeaways from the game.

PCL Game Reports:

