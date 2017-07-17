Five Games In 3.5 Days

Quick post for the travel day – alarms went off at 2:45 AM this morning to begin our final trek to Albuquerque for the season.
It will be five games in three-and-a-half days. One game tonight, doubleheader Tuesday at 3:35 (Pacific), single game Wednesday night, and then a day game on Thursday so we can fly home afterwards. The Rainiers are home this weekend, Friday-through-Monday, facing Sacramento.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Fresno completed the four-game series sweep, stunning the Rainiers 5-4 when Tyler White hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off All-Star closer Jean Machi.
Today: Tacoma (46-47) at Albuquerque (47-46), 6:05 Pacific.
Opponent Affiliation: Colorado Rockies.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 6-4.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Christian Bergman (7-0, 2.91) at LHP Sam Howard (2-2, 5.16).
Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has been successful in his last 22 stolen base attempts… Gordon Beckham is heating up – he’s 5-for-11 over the last three games… Danny Muno has reached base via hit or walk in seven straight games.
Look Out For: Jordan Patterson went 8-for-17 with four homers and nine RBI in a four-game series at Las Vegas which ended yesterday… Mike Tauchman has an 11-game hitting streak, collecting 24 hits during it… Noel Cuevas, a PCL All-Star, has a ten-game hitting streak.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
Links:
- The News Tribune has a game story on the Rainiers loss Sunday.
- The Mariners won in the tenth inning and swept the Chicago White Sox on the road. Three takeaways from the game.
PCL Game Reports:
- Las Vegas hammered Albuquerque last night at Cashman Field, 13-3. However, Albuquerque was going for a road sweep – and the ‘Topes have won six of their last eight games coming into tonight.
- The “explosive Chihuahuas” took down Reno yesterday, 10-3, and the Aces lead over Fresno in the Pac-North is down to two games.
- They had one of those games in Salt Lake City yesterday. You know, the type of game in which Sacramento scores three runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 14-11 win. From the story: “After the game, Bees manager Keith Johnson could be heard yelling at his players, but he declined to address the media.”
- After three straight rain outs, Iowa and Colorado Springs played a doubleheader yesterday – and the Sky Sox won both games with walk-off hits.
- Omaha was cruising along with a 6-1 lead and then decided to score nine runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and humiliate Nashville, 15-1.
- All-Star Game starter Wilmer Font delivered six strong innings – striking out eight – for Oklahoma City in a 4-2 win over New Orleans.
- Shaken, not stirred. Nick Martini hit a walk-off homer to give Memphis a 2-1 win over Round Rock. Memphis has won 14 of its last 16 games.