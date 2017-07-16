Rainiers Fall Back To .500

The Rainiers lost their third straight game to Fresno on Saturday night, and the team’s record has fallen to 46-46 on the year.

It’s been an interesting journey for the club so far this season. After sputtering out of the gate in the first week of the season, Tacoma went on an extended hot streak and peaked at 13 games over .500. The club was 29-16 on the morning of May 25, sitting in first place in the Pac-North with a two-game lead over Reno.

Since that fateful day – known as Mike Freeman Day in certain circles – Tacoma has gone 17-30, and is now back to the .500 mark for the first time since the team was 4-4 on April 14th.

The good news is there are still 50 games left in the season – plenty of time for the Rainiers to turn around the recent trend, and start playing winning baseball again.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Dan Vogelbach launched a tape measure homer in the first to give Tacoma a 2-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there as Fresno went on to win, 11-2, on Saturday night. Tyler White‘s grand slam in the fourth inning broke it open for Fresno.

Today: Fresno (52-41) at Tacoma (46-46), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 8-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Mike Hauschild (4-1, 5.36) at RHP Chase De Jong (3-4, 6.17).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s hitting .365 in July… Tyler O’Neill saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end last night.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has a 20-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 30 of his last 31 games… Teoscar Hernandez has gone 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits in this series… Alejandro Garcia has a nine-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

