If You Come To The Ballpark Every Day…

… you’ll see something new each time.

That’s an old baseball adage that may or may not be true. But I certainly saw something I have never seen before in Friday night’s game at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma had nine consecutive batters strike out. The entire lineup, striking out in order. And it happened against four Fresno pitchers.

It started innocently enough with one out in the sixth inning, when Fresno starter David Martinez struck out D.J. Peterson and Gordon Beckham back-to-back to send the inning. Tacoma had struck out only once in the game prior to this.

That ended Martinez’s night, and Fresno brought in Kevin Comer to work the bottom of the seventh inning. Comer struck out the side, fanning Danny Muno, Tyler Smith, and Tuffy Gosewisch in order.

After Fresno scored four times in the top of the eighth to snap a scoreless tie, the Grizzlies brought in Jordan Jankowski from the bullpen. Jankowski also struck out the side, whiffing Zach Shank, Leonys Martin, and Tyler O’Neill for eight consecutive strikeouts.

Dayan Diaz was summoned to pitch the bottom of the ninth for Fresno, and he struck out Dan Vogelbach for the ninth straight K. D.J. Peterson finally ended the string by hitting a long double into right-center.

Nine batters, nine strikeouts, no balls put in play.

Now that I’ve seen Tacoma strike out nine times in a row, I have no need to see it again. Once is enough!

—

The PCL record book does not list most consecutive strikeouts by a team, but it does have a listing for individual pitchers. Three pitchers in PCL history have struck out eight consecutive batters, most recently Ruben Quevedo of the Iowa Cubs in 2000.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: A pitcher’s duel between Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence and Fresno’s David Martinez gave us seven scoreless innings before Fresno rallied to score four runs in the top of the eighth and beat Tacoma on Friday night, 4-0.

Today: Fresno (51-41) at Tacoma (46-45), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 7-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Dean Deetz (1-3, 11.74) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-0, 1.42).

Cloyd’s pitch count is still being carefully monitored, so this will turn into a ‘bullpen game’ pretty early.

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s hitting .375 in July… Tyler O’Neill has hit eight homers in the last 17 games, and he has an eight-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewish hit his first three homers of the season over the course of his last seven games going into the break.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has a 19-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 29 of his last 30 games… Colin Moran had two hits including a homer in the Triple-A All-Star Game… Alejandro Garcia has a nine-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

El Paso hammered Reno, 10-4, as Dillon Overton pitched six strong innings allowing two runs. Fresno pulled within four games of the first place Aces.

pitched six strong innings allowing two runs. Fresno pulled within four games of the first place Aces. Lather, rinse, repeat. Jordan Patterson hit two homers for the second game in a row as Albuquerque won in Las Vegas, 7-2.

hit two homers for the second game in a row as Albuquerque won in Las Vegas, 7-2. Sacramento used one big inning to win in Salt Lake City, 6-4.

Round Rock starter Nick Martinez tossed a gem, but he was long gone when Memphis catcher (and PCL All-Star) Carson Kelly hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win.

tossed a gem, but he was long gone when Memphis catcher (and PCL All-Star) hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win. Omaha won a wild walk-off when Nashville reliever Simon Castro fielded a sacrifice bunt and threw the ball into right field, allowing the tying and winning runs to score. Whoops!

fielded a sacrifice bunt and threw the ball into right field, allowing the tying and winning runs to score. Whoops! Mike Aviles and Cal Towey hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give New Orleans an 11-10 win at Oklahoma City. Second day in a row the Baby Cakes have stunned the Dodgers in the ninth.

and hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give New Orleans an 11-10 win at Oklahoma City. Second day in a row the Baby Cakes have stunned the Dodgers in the ninth. Iowa and Colorado Springs are still on all-star break. They got rained out for the second night in a row on Friday.

