Two Perfect 12-Batter Stretches Not Enough

Two 12-batter stretches of perfection bookended one rough inning for the Rainiers pitching staff on Thursday night.

Facing Fresno, Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio retired the first 12 batters of the game – four perfect innings. But the fifth inning was trouble, with a leadoff homer by Teoscar Hernandez, a couple of walks, four runs scoring, nine batters coming to the plate.

Tacoma went to reliever Ryan Kelly for the sixth inning, and he promptly allowed another homer to Hernandez – but then retired the next three batters.

Cody Martin followed Kelly by setting down all nine batters he faced, striking out seven, over three perfect innings. Combined, Kelly and Martin retired 12 straight batters to finish the game.

Fresno’s first 12 batters of the game made outs, and Fresno’s last 12 batters of the game made outs. That’s 24 of the 27 outs. But those middle three outs were tough to get.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Fresno rallied to score four runs in the fifth inning, Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, and the Grizzlies beat Tacoma on Thursday night, 5-1.

Today: Fresno (50-41) at Tacoma (46-44), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 6-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP David Martinez (5-7, 4.53) at RHP Casey Lawrence (2-1, 3.86).

Hot Rainiers: Leonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s gone 17-for-40 in his last nine games… Tyler O’Neill has hit eight homers in the last 16 games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewish hit his first three homers of the season over the course of his last seven games going into the break.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has an 18-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 28 of his last 29 games… Colin Moran had two hits including a homer in the Triple-A All-Star Game… Alejandro Garcia has an eight-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related